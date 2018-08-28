WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley From 12 PM Tuesday Until 8 PM Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – T-Mobile is alerting customers of a data-breach that may have comprised the personal information of about two million customers.

T-Mobile says the breach was discovered on Aug. 20 and was immediately shut down.

The company says no financial data, credit card information, social security numbers, or passwords were involved in the breach. However, hackers may have obtained customers’ names, billing zip codes, phone numbers, email addresses, account numbers and account types.

T-Mobile says customers affected have been or will be notified shortly.

This isn’t the first time T-Mobile has been targeted by hackers, back in 2015 the company announced hackers had obtained customers’ personal information, including social security numbers, home addresses, birth dates and other personal information belonging to about 5 million wireless customers.

