PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dangerous heat is forcing all Philadelphia School District schools to dismiss students early on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The school district announced that students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Due to the high temperatures forecasted, all School District of Philadelphia schools will dismiss students on Tuesday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 29 at 1 p.m. School-based employees are expected to work their normal work day.

— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) August 27, 2018

A heat advisory has been issued for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and lasting until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The heat index is expected to hit 105 degrees on Tuesday and 106 degrees on Wednesday.

School-based employees are expected to work their normal work day and administrative offices will operate on regular business hours.

The school district says all after-school activities and professional development sessions are also canceled.