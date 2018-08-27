BREAKING:Philadelphia School District To Dismiss Students Early Tuesday And Wednesday Due To Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dangerous heat is forcing all Philadelphia School District schools to dismiss students early on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The school district announced that students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A heat advisory has been issued for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and lasting until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The heat index is expected to hit 105 degrees on Tuesday and 106 degrees on Wednesday.

School-based employees are expected to work their normal work day and administrative offices will operate on regular business hours.

The school district says all after-school activities and professional development sessions are also canceled.

