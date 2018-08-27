WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley From 12 PM Tuesday Until 8 PM Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Actor and director Kevin Smith is sharing an update on his health journey after suffering a massive heart attack earlier this year.

Back in February, Smith shared with fans that he had a heart attack after a show. He said then that if he hadn’t canceled his second show of the night to go to the hospital, he likely would have died.

But look at him now!

Smith shared this update Sunday night on Twitter saying, “6 months ago yesterday, I had a heart attack. The Doctor told me to lose 50 pounds, but I have a problem doing what I’m told. So I lost 51 pounds instead.”

Smith says he started at 256 pounds and now weighs 205. He hopes to lose another 10 pounds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s