PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Actor and director Kevin Smith is sharing an update on his health journey after suffering a massive heart attack earlier this year.

Back in February, Smith shared with fans that he had a heart attack after a show. He said then that if he hadn’t canceled his second show of the night to go to the hospital, he likely would have died.

But look at him now!

Smith shared this update Sunday night on Twitter saying, “6 months ago yesterday, I had a heart attack. The Doctor told me to lose 50 pounds, but I have a problem doing what I’m told. So I lost 51 pounds instead.”

Smith says he started at 256 pounds and now weighs 205. He hopes to lose another 10 pounds.