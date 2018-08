Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been one year since Hurricane Harvey left southeast Texas underwater. Voters in Houston are making the most of the one year anniversary by approving funds to prevent future flood damage.

The $2.5 billion dollar bond will fund projects that may include buyouts of homes in flood prone areas and construction of storm water detention basins.

The storm last year flooded some 300,000 structures and many are still rebuilding.