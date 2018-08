Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Beyhive must be buzzing. Saturday night as the Beyonce and Jay-Z show in Atlanta was ending a fan rushed onto the state.

Someone in the crowd recorded the whole video.

Police say a 26 year-old man was able to get up on the stage and approached Jay-Z.

Neither Jay-Z or Beyonce were hurt and the fan was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.