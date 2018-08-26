Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week, authorities in Iowa found Mollie Tibbetts dead, ending a weeks-long search for the missing college student.

Gone though she may be, her friends started “The Mollie Movement” to keep her memory alive.

Now, people across the country are doing random acts of kindness in Mollie’s name.

People are printing out “kindness cards,” attaching them to small gifts, and leaving them for strangers.

One woman in California left candy and gift cards on car windshields for people to find when they returned.

“Thank you for being so kind,” Mary Spinnetti, who has taken part in the Mollie Movement, was told after leaving gifts around her town.

Those gifts are being well received, too.

“I think it’s awesome, especially in her name,” said Eric Silva, who received a gift in honor of Mollie.

The goal is to get people to pay it forward and spread kindness in honor of Mollie.