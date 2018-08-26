Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 34-year-old man is dead after police say he was gunned down in Juniata Park Sunday.

Police responded to the area of G and Courtland Streets just after 5 p.m.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the victim ran after being shot, but was shot twice more.

He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Police say there are no arrests at this time.