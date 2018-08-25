Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia that sent a man to the hospital.

Gunfire erupted at a club on North 5th Street and West Venango Street just after 3 a.m.

Officers arrived and rushed the victim to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the leg.

One neighbor who spoke to Eyewitness News claims the club is illegal and has been a problem in the neighborhood.

“The tragedy that’s happened today has been going on for weeks and weeks,” said Steve Cancel.

“And us, as a community, we’re tired of this illegal after hour that’s here. And, we have to deal with it,” he finished.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

At last check, no arrests have been made.