Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia that sent a man to the hospital.
Gunfire erupted at a club on North 5th Street and West Venango Street just after 3 a.m.
Police: Serial Burglar Steals Alcohol, Car Keys While Residents Sleep
Officers arrived and rushed the victim to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the leg.
One neighbor who spoke to Eyewitness News claims the club is illegal and has been a problem in the neighborhood.
“The tragedy that’s happened today has been going on for weeks and weeks,” said Steve Cancel.
“And us, as a community, we’re tired of this illegal after hour that’s here. And, we have to deal with it,” he finished.
‘Complete Decomposed’: Police Investigate Human Remains Found At Philly Home
Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.
At last check, no arrests have been made.