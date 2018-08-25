Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DUBLIN (CBS) – In a speech Saturday, Pope Francis expressed “pain and shame” over the sexual abuse of children by catholic priests.

The Pope also met with eight victims of abuse in Dublin, Ireland.

Pressure on the Vatican has been rising since the release of a Pennsylvania report documenting charges that more than 300 priests abused more than 1,000 victims.

The Pope delivered his first speech in Ireland Saturday, one of the countries hit hardest by the scandal.

Pope Francis is set to celebrate mass on the same site tomorrow.