PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after the discovery of human remains on Friday night.

Officers responded around 7:52 p.m. to a home in the 3300 block of N. 19th Street.

Police say they received a call from a homeowner stating he found a human skeleton on his property.

“You can clearly see the legs from the knees down, but they’re completely decomposed. All you see is bones. There’s actually still socks on both of the feet,” explained Chief Inspector, Scott Small.

According to police, the skeletal remains of a person were found partially covered by a tarp on the side of the house.

“Now you can also see the head through a clear piece of plastic that’s wrapped around the head, but at this point it only appears to be a human skull,” he added.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.