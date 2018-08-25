Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police officers and firefighters are being honored for going above the call of duty.

They competed against first responders in the 2018 American Red Cross “Battle of the Badges” national challenge.

Participating fire crews and officers collected 241 units of blood during a two-day boots and badges blood drive.

The battle of the badges ended with “Team Police” beating out “Team Fire”.

“THANK YOU to all who participated in the Boots & Badges blood drive! The good news: Philly had the most donations of all Boots & Badges contests in the U.S. The not-so-good news: Team Police edged Team Fire,” tweeted the Philadelphia Fire Department.

In early May, Washington Township Mayor Joan Gattinelli challenged local police and fire departments to join in on the national competition. Chiefs from each department accepted the challenge and community members were allowed to donate on behalf of “team police” or “team fire”.

The hard work of the Philadelphia police and firefighters led them to top the nationwide leaderboard.