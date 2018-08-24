  • CBS 3On Air

By Vittoria Woodill
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Come where the imagination runs wild in West Chester! In forms of chocolaty works of art, chocolate lovers can feast their eyes and appetites on an endless array of divine treats.

At Éclat Chocolate, which in French means a “spontaneous idea”, owner and chocolatier Christopher Curtin infuses techniques and ideas from his travels around the world into his gourmet award winning confections.

According to the Pennsylvania-based chocolatier, you must raise the bar and have fun with flavor!

Flecked with Aleppo peppers from Syria and pink peppercorns, his ALP chocolate bar is blitzed with whole milk.

The best cup of hot chocolate you might ever have is hidden in West Chester.

