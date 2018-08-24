  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: North Brunswick Police Department

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in North Jersey are searching for a serial burglar who they say is sneaking into people’s homes and stealing alcohol and car keys.

According to the North Brunswick Police Department, the suspect enters the residence while people are sleeping and takes off with alcohol and keys. In most cases, a car is also stolen, said police.

The incidents were reported in the area of Rt. 130.

Police believe the suspect may have committed similar crimes in neighboring towns.

“There may also be the possibility that he has entered some homes without anyone realizing it, and therefore not reporting it to us,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 732-247-0922 x420.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s