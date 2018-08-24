  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  New York City doesn’t seem like the quietest or most relaxing place to find peace of mind but a new trend on wheels is helping residents who need to escape the bustling sounds of the big apple.

A Coach bus was renovated into a traveling meditation studio.

"Inscape" Sound Proof Bus Offers Meditation On Wheels

The sound proof bus rolls into different city parks and busy areas each day and offers 15-minutes  mediation session for $11 and 30 minutes sessions for $22.

For those too busy to even make a stop, Inscape offers and App that offers hours of guided meditation.

 

