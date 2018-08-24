Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — A crew of firefighters has returned from a wildfire mission out west.

Twenty local firefighters battled three fires in two states, including the Cougar Fire in Idaho and wildfires in Montana.

The crew comes from all areas of the state. One crew was sent by the Delaware Forest Service in early August to help relieve the devastation caused by the wildfires.

They arrived Thursday night at the Smyrna’s Blackbird State Forest Park after a two-week mission.