PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A possible salmonella contamination has prompted a raw chicken recall, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

FSIS determined that there is a potential link between Empire Kosher brand raw chicken products after a illness cluster.

According to the FSIS, half of those infected have been hospitalized due to the illness.

The Empire Kosher brand raw chicken items, which may include raw whole chicken and raw chicken parts, were produced and sold to consumers from September 2017 to June 2018.

Consumers can contact an Empire Kosher Specialist at 1-877-627-2803 if you have any questions.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the recall.

