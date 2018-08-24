A picture taken on March 14, 2016 shows a solution destiny syringe treatment of severe hypoglycemia that may occur in diabetics using insulin in Paris . AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE / AFP / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Health officials are investigating an outbreak of whooping cough in Kent County.

Officials are advising residents statewide to get vaccinated, suggesting that vaccination is the most effective means to prevent diseases such as whooping cough as well as measles, influenza and mumps.

Recently, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and 20 other states, the CDC began to monitor a measles outbreak.

According to the CDC, 107 people contracted that disease from Jan. 1 to July 14 of this year. A majority of the people who got measles weren’t vaccinated.

The investigation into the recent whooping cough outbreak began in June when authorities became aware of an outbreak of pertussis in the county’s Amish community.

“This is an extremely serious situation. Whooping cough is a highly communicable disease, and infants and young children are at greatest risk for severe, even deadly, complications,” said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

Coughing frequently lasts for several weeks, but can be treated with antibiotics.

Officials have been working with the Amish community to raise awareness to prevent future outbreaks and to treat the current one.