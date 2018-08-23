Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a quadruple shooting left four people injured in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 5800 block of Oakland Street.

Police say two 17-year-olds suffered single gunshots, both to their right hips. One was taken by a private vehicle to Jefferson Hospital. The other young man was taken by police to Temple University Hospital. Both are in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot six times and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. His condition is unknown.

A 21-year-old man was shot three times, was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, and was placed in stable condition.

Police are still searching for a weapon and motive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.