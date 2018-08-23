Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey State Police are attempting to find two statues of M&M candy characters stolen from a children’s concert over the weekend.

Sears Is Closing Another 46 Stores

Police have issued an all-points bulletin for the 3-foot-tall statues, which were stolen during a children’s concert in Holmdel on either Sunday or Monday. The statues were reported missing Monday from the PNC Bank Arts Center where the concert took place.

State police were tongue-in-cheek about the theft, saying they were “fairly certain” the statues didn’t melt like chocolate.

“And no, they didn’t quit and walk off the job. And though it’s hard to resist grabbing a handful of these delicious treats from a candy bowl, it shouldn’t be hard to resist stealing their displays—no matter how cool they may look wherever it is the suspect or suspects had in mind,” state police posted.

Starbucks Will Start Paying Employees To Volunteer 20 Hours A Week

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)