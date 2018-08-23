  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Dozens of people are remembering a city worker who was killed in a murder-suicide.

Mayor Jim Kenney, other city officials, and family and friends are gathered at the City Hall courtyard for a candlelight vigil in memory of Linda Rios.

Woman Killed In Holmesburg Murder-Suicide Was Human Resources Director For Philadelphia City Council

Rios, the human resources director for the Philadelphia City Council, was killed last week at her home on the 400 block of Meridian Street.

Several speakers spoke against domestic violence while also sharing memories of their beloved friend, family member, and coworker.

“We need to eventually figure out a way to end this. Too many guns, too many angry people, and I’m just at a loss for words at the moment,” said Kenney.

“This one really hits home,” Kenney finished after addressing the loss of Rios.

Rios had worked at City Hall since she was 16 years old when she started as a high school intern.

Police: Woman Found Strangled To Death Inside Bedroom

“There are no words that can replace our sister,” said Linda Rios’ brother as he thanked everyone for their presence at the vigil.

Investigators say her husband, Haywood Neuby, shot and killed her before shooting himself.

Police are still investigating.

