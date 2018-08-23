Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of people are remembering a city worker who was killed in a murder-suicide.

Mayor Jim Kenney, other city officials, and family and friends are gathered at the City Hall courtyard for a candlelight vigil in memory of Linda Rios.

Rios, the human resources director for the Philadelphia City Council, was killed last week at her home on the 400 block of Meridian Street.

Several speakers spoke against domestic violence while also sharing memories of their beloved friend, family member, and coworker.

“We need to eventually figure out a way to end this. Too many guns, too many angry people, and I’m just at a loss for words at the moment,” said Kenney.

We lost a beloved member of the @PhiladelphiaGov family last week. Linda Rios was an exceptional public servant. More than that, she was universally loved by all of her colleagues and we miss her dearly. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/M5tOai0sVe — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 23, 2018

“This one really hits home,” Kenney finished after addressing the loss of Rios.

Rios had worked at City Hall since she was 16 years old when she started as a high school intern.

“There are no words that can replace our sister,” said Linda Rios’ brother as he thanked everyone for their presence at the vigil.

Investigators say her husband, Haywood Neuby, shot and killed her before shooting himself.

Police are still investigating.