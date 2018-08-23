BREAKING:Police: 4 Injured In Quadruple Shooting In Philadelphia
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A worker at Campbell Soup Co. is in trouble Thursday after he allegedly tried to meet a young teenager for sex.

The Camden County police have arrested 30-year-old Ebert Nepomuceno after reports say he exchanged texts with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Police say the text messages that were sent by Nepomuceno were sexually explicit.

However, it turns out Nepomuceno was actually chatting with an undercover detective.

Police arrested him when he went to meet the girl in Pennsauken.

