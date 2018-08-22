Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CBS/AP) — Authorities have released the video of a police helicopter that crashed just moments after take-off.

The video posted Tuesday on the Little Rock Police Department’s Facebook page shows the Bell TH-67 on a platform at a police training facility with its rotors turning. The chopper and the platform start to move as the helicopter pitches and fails to gain altitude.

Officials say that the pilot, retired officer William Denio, was apparently trying to test out a new battery.

The pilot had to be rescued from the aircraft and suffered a head injury.

Another passenger on board was not hurt.

Reports say that a straight-line wind forced the chopper off the platform.

