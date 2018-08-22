Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Salem County Health Department is issuing a warning to residents in Woodstown against drinking water or having any contact with water.

A “confirmed harmful algae bloom present at the Woodstown Lake” is the source of the warning announced Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the algae bloom has caused the levels of the water to reach or go above New Jersey’s standard health advisory.

Residents are urged to avoid consuming water and any water activities that involve wading, swimming, fishing, or other such contact.

Officials are also advising residents to keep pets and livestock away from the water as well.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked Woodstown Police Department at 856-769-1330.