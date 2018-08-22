WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Region
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The search is on for a driver accused of fatally striking an elderly man in Levittown, Tuesday night.

The victim had reportedly just left JoJo’s Ice Cream & Water Ice, when he was struck by a vehicle near the 8800 block of New Falls Road, around 9 p.m.

A Facebook post on the ice cream shop’s page reads, “he got to store after fundraiser he was there after 9..he had a cane……he started leaving our parking lot…..walking towards amelia drive and new falls road………he is a regular customer he comes there all the time.”

Falls Township police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as dark blue or black four-door sedan. The vehicle is missing its right front passenger hubcap and has windshield/front end damage.

Elderly Man Killed In Hit-And-Run After Leaving Ice Cream Shop In Falls Township

Credit: Falls Township police

If you haven any information on this incident, call police.

 

