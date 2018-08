2nd Annual 'Dining Out For Dogs' Event Held In University CityThe 2nd annual “Dining Out for Dogs” event was held Monday night at the White Dog Café.

First 'The Simpsons' Inspired Kwik-E-Mart Convenience Store Opens In Myrtle BeachFans of "The Simpsons" now can now travel to slurp a Squishee, munch a Heat Lamp Hot Dog and gulp Lard Lad Donuts -- Mmm, donuts! -- at the world's first permanent real-life Kwik-E-Mart store.

Pilots Have New Routine For 16th Annual Atlantic City AirshowPeople walking along the Atlantic City boardwalk Monday could not ignore the roar of the World War II fighter trainer planes overhead.

Philly Pretzel Factory Giving Away Free Pretzels To Celebrate 20th AnniversaryLoyal customers can get one free pretzel at any Philly Pretzel Factory location.

Gold Million Records In Bryn Mawr Closing After Over 4 DecadesAfter more than four decades, a Main Line record shop is closing its doors.

Glass-bottom Bridge Over 500-Feet High Opens In Northeast China If you're scared of heights, this may make your stomach turn.