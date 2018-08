Farmer's Almanac 2019 Winter Weather Forecast Predictions"As for snow, we expect to see below-normal levels of snowfall in areas that normally get snow, with the interior West and a small part of the nation’s midsection being the snowier-than-normal exceptions."

1 Woman Dead, 2 Lose Limbs After Contracting Infection Possibly Caused By Dog SalivaA woman’s death in Wisconsin is being linked to an infection possibly caused by dog saliva.

Teen Arrested In Murder Of Young Star Track Athlete Kristian Marche; 2nd Suspect At LargeAuthorities say the suspects are 15 and 16 years old. Police have confirmed the arrest of one of the suspects.

Epic Prom Mom Charged With Social Security Fraud Continues Community GiveawaysThe North Philadelphia mom known for her lavish prom send-offs and over the top community giveaways is at it again a week after federal prosecutors charged her with social security fraud.

Colorado Man Charged With Murder In Deaths Of Pregnant Wife, 2 DaughtersProsecutors have charged a Colorado man with murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters. Christopher Watts, 33, was charged Monday afternoon with five counts of first-degree murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased body and one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

Allentown Priest Accused Of Using Snapchat To Send Sexually Explicit Images To Underage GirlAn Allentown priest is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage girl.

Video: Fox Steals Golf Ball Off Green At Springfield Country ClubA sneaky little fox was caught on camera stealing a golf ball from the green at the Springfield Country Club.

Study: Low-Carb Diet Linked To Early DeathA new study suggests cutting way back on carbs could be bad for you.

Ronald McDonald House Receives $100 Million DonationThe Ronald McDonald House Charities is getting its biggest donation ever.

Phillies Release 2019 Season ScheduleThe Phillies’ 2019 season begins at home on Thursday, March 28 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.