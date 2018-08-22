Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Construction is almost complete and in less than four weeks new associates will begin work inside Amazon’s massive Robotic Fulfillment Center in West Deptford.

The 1.7-million-square-foot facility on Mantua Grove Road is Amazon’s 9th fulfillment center in the state and the first one outfitted with automated robotics in Southern New Jersey.

“This is sort of the latest and greatest of the Amazon facilities,” says Ryan Smith, Amazon’s Regional Director of Operations, “it’s really a cool opportunity to bring this technology to South Jersey.”

Originally Amazon announced the West Deptford fulfillment center would create 1,000 jobs but with the decision to bring the “robotics storage platform,” the online shopping giant now anticipates hiring 2,000 full-time employees.

The center plans to be fully functioning by Sept. 15.

The open positions will be posted at http://workatamazonfulfillment.com/.