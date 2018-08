Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The 16th annual Atlantic City airshow takes flight Wednesday afternoon.

It’s free and starts at noon over the beach and boardwalk.

More than 800,000 spectators are expected to watch headliners the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

There will also be other military, civilian, and vintage aircraft in action.