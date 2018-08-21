Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several colleges around the Delaware Valley are welcomed new students on campus Tuesday.

La Salle University welcomed more than 1,100 freshmen to the class of 2022.

The Phillie Phantic made a special appearance on the campus and challenged the university’s mascot, the Explorer, to a dance-off at the Hansen Quad.

It was a similar scene as early arrival students unpacked their cars at Temple University on Broad and Cecil B. Moore Streets.

Temple’s class of 2022 range from ages 15 to 64.

The incoming class of new Owls range from 15 to 64 years old! #TUWelcome #Temple2022 pic.twitter.com/ssnoxGxN8h — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 21, 2018

The campus of Widener University was bustling with new students in Chester.

Members of the incoming freshman class were busy rolling their belongings into their new home away from home.

The university is welcoming a very diverse freshmen class.

“The nearly 800-member strong #Widener2022 hails from about a dozen states, including PA, NJ, MD, NY, and VA and 7 foreign countries, including China, Chana, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe #WidenerWorldwide #MoveInDay,” Widener University said in a tweet.

The nearly 800-member strong #Widener2022 hails from about a dozen states, including PA, NJ, MD, NY, & VA, and 7 foreign countries, including China 🇨🇳, Ghana 🇬🇭, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦, Switzerland 🇨🇭, Venezuela 🇻🇪 and Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 #WidenerWorldwide #MoveInDay pic.twitter.com/TgLcqeAs3P — Widener University (@WidenerUniv) August 21, 2018

All incoming students will have a few days to get settled before classes start on Monday.