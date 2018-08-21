Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Animal crackers are being released from their cages after 116 years.

You may not recognize the packaging of Nabisco’s classic treat Barnum’s Animals crackers the next time you’re in the grocery store.

The exotic animals – a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla – pictured on the box are no longer behind bars, but featured roaming around grass and trees.

The package redesign comes after pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The group called for a change saying the outdated boxes showed the exploitation and cruelty animals are subjected to in the circus.

Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus shut down because of slow ticket sales in May 2017.