WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A man suspected of groping two teen girls at a Target store in Warrington, Bucks County turned himself in on Tuesday.

The alleged crime was caught on surveillance video last Thursday.

Police say a man groped a 15-year-old girl at the store. When police looked at surveillance video, they also saw the man touching another girl.

Police say the suspect showed up at their station asking why his image was all over social media.

He was interviewed and released.

Police are continuing to investigate.

