GLENDORA, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagles fan has a creative way of trying to get his two favorite Birds to his wedding.

gettyimages 602994590 Eagles Fan Posts Creative Video Inviting Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz To His Wedding

Christopher Barracliff, of Glendora, New Jersey, posted to Facebook a video of him mailing Eagles’ Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz a wedding invitation with the “Rocky” theme song playing.

Barracliff and his fiancée, Caitlin Meehan, came up with the idea after having some extra invitations left over for their Nov. 3 wedding.

“I said to Caitlin, ‘How cool would it be if they would receive the invitation?’ And Caitlin said, ‘Let’s send one,’” said Barracliff.

chris and cait and ethan Eagles Fan Posts Creative Video Inviting Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz To His Wedding

So that’s what the die-hard Eagles fan did.

“Even if they send back the RSVP and said they couldn’t make it, I hope they acknowledge it,” said Barracliff.

But Wentz and Ertz could be looking for something to do that weekend since the Eagles will be on a bye week.

“If they are available, come on by,” said Barracliff.

