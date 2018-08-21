Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLENDORA, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagles fan has a creative way of trying to get his two favorite Birds to his wedding.

Christopher Barracliff, of Glendora, New Jersey, posted to Facebook a video of him mailing Eagles’ Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz a wedding invitation with the “Rocky” theme song playing.

Barracliff and his fiancée, Caitlin Meehan, came up with the idea after having some extra invitations left over for their Nov. 3 wedding.

“I said to Caitlin, ‘How cool would it be if they would receive the invitation?’ And Caitlin said, ‘Let’s send one,’” said Barracliff.

So that’s what the die-hard Eagles fan did.

“Even if they send back the RSVP and said they couldn’t make it, I hope they acknowledge it,” said Barracliff.

But Wentz and Ertz could be looking for something to do that weekend since the Eagles will be on a bye week.

“If they are available, come on by,” said Barracliff.