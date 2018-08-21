  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drake, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHICAGO (CBS) – A young girl in Chicago made two birthday wishes this year and rapper Drake made one of them come true.

Eleven-year-old Sofia Sanchez is in the hospital awaiting a heart transplant.

Sofia recently posted a video of her doing Drake’s “In My Feelings” challenge.

In the video, Sofia also asked Drake to come and visit her for her birthday, while he was in town for his concert.

“I didn’t talk at first. I was like, ‘What? Is this real or fake?'” recalled Sofia. “Then he was like, ‘It’s me Drake,’ and I got out of bed… and I gave him a hug.”

Sofia Sanchez Drake Makes Birthday Wish Come True For Young Heart Patient After She Posts 'In My Feelings' Challenge

Sofia is still waiting for her other wish to come true which is to get a new heart.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s