Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHICAGO (CBS) – A young girl in Chicago made two birthday wishes this year and rapper Drake made one of them come true.

Eleven-year-old Sofia Sanchez is in the hospital awaiting a heart transplant.

Sofia recently posted a video of her doing Drake’s “In My Feelings” challenge.

In the video, Sofia also asked Drake to come and visit her for her birthday, while he was in town for his concert.

“I didn’t talk at first. I was like, ‘What? Is this real or fake?'” recalled Sofia. “Then he was like, ‘It’s me Drake,’ and I got out of bed… and I gave him a hug.”

Sofia is still waiting for her other wish to come true which is to get a new heart.