PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carb lovers can rejoice!

A new study suggests cutting way back on carbs could be bad for you.

Researchers found that moderate carb consumption is healthier.

The study is from The Lancet Public Health. It found that people who get about half of their total calories from carbohydrates may be at a lower risk of early death.

That’s compared with those who follow either very high or very low carb diets.