EAST VINCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Crews have rescued a FedEx driver who was pinned under the truck after it overturned in Chester County.

The accident happened in the area of Schuylkill and Kolb Roads just before 4:30 p.m. in East Vincent Township.

Officials say the driver was pinned under the truck but crews were able to pull him out around 5:20 p.m.

There is no word on the severity of the driver’s injuries at this time.

Officials say it is unclear what caused the truck to overturn.

