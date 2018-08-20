Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says a 20-year veteran police sergeant was arrested on charges of official misconduct following a five-month investigation.

Monroe Township Police Officer Sergeant Jody Collins has been charged with a pattern of official misconduct and computer crimes.

Sergeant Collins allegedly, “misused a law enforcement database and provided the information learned from the database to civilians for their benefit, engaged in sexual activity while on duty, provided personal identifying information concerning identifiable persons to aid in a local repossession business, provided finances to settle a drug debt with an individual known to sell controlled dangerous substances and provided information related to police activity so that individuals may avoid apprehension,” says the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Man Wanted For Groping At Target In Warrington Township

Sergeant Collins surrendered on Aug. 17 and was released pending his first appearance in Gloucester County Superior Court on Sept. 27.

He was suspended with pay on April 25, followed by a suspension without pay on Aug. 17.