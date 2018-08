Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was critically wounded after being shot in the head in West Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Police responded to the shooting on the 700 block of North Preston Street around 10 a.m.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the head. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he’s listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating the shooting.