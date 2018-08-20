BREAKING:Officials: Suspect Killed, 3 Officers Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Tacony
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – People walking along the Atlantic City boardwalk Monday could not ignore the roar of the World War II fighter trainer planes overhead.

“The airplanes have so much history and such a great sound. They’re charismatic and it’s great to be able to show them to the people,” said Larry Arken, the flight lead of Geico Skytypers Airshow team.

The planes, along with about two dozen others, will scream overhead Wednesday, Aug. 22 during the 16th annual Atlantic City Airshow, also known as “Thunder Over the Boardwalk.”

Thousands of people are expected to fill the boardwalk and beach to watch.

“We have a new routine that stays in front of the crowd a lot more, a lot of noise, a lot of airplanes, it’s a good routine,” said pilot Jim Record.

A second practice show is scheduled for Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.

