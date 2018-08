Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Say hello to a little girl with an unusual birthday.

Luciana Castillo, or Lucy as the family calls her, was born on Saturday which was 8-18-18.

That date is a palindrome, or the same forward and backward.

Lucy was also born at 6:18 p.m. or in military time 18:18.

And her older sister is 8 years old.

The family says the number “8” and “18” are real lucky numbers for them.