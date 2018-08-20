BREAKING:Officials: Suspect Killed, 3 Officers Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Tacony
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high school principal is apologizing for a video illustrating the school’s dress code after the video only included how girls should not dress at school.

Students at a Texas high school said the video represented a double-standard because boys often violate the dress code, too.

The principal admitted that the video missed the mark.

Along with an apology, the principal met with students who complained, saying he wanted to “own” his mistake and make it right.

Students say they are grateful for the apologies.

 

