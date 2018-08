Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters have put out flames at a home in Camden County, Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Center Avenue in Mount Ephraim, around 5:40 a.m.

The two-alarm fire was put out just after 6:30 a.m.

Officials say a firefighter was treated on scene for a minor injury.

No word on how the fire started.