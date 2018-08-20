Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a night of frustration, trains are finally on track for Amtrak and SEPTA.

A junkyard fire in Frankford Sunday night suspended service, stranding many riders.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. near Torresdale and Adams Avenues. Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire burned close to rail lines, prompting officials from both SEPTA and Amtrak to suspend service.

The fire was placed under control just before 10 p.m. but service remained suspended overnight.

Amtrak and SEPTA have both resumed to normal operations.

UPDATE: All tracks that were closed due to last night's fire near PHL have reopened. Service has resumed normal operations on the Northeast Corridor. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) August 20, 2018