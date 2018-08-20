  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a night of frustration, trains are finally on track for Amtrak and SEPTA.

A junkyard fire in Frankford Sunday night suspended service, stranding many riders.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. near Torresdale and Adams Avenues. Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

lns frankford junk yard fire 8 19 frame 1918 Amtrak, SEPTA Service Resumes After Junkyard Fire In Frankford

Credit: CBS3

The fire burned close to rail lines, prompting officials from both SEPTA and Amtrak to suspend service.

The fire was placed under control just before 10 p.m. but service remained suspended overnight.

Amtrak and SEPTA have both resumed to normal operations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s