Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 2nd annual “Dining Out for Dogs” event was held Monday night at the White Dog Café.

Proceeds raised from the event go to the Alpha Bravo Canine.

Alpha Bravo Canine is an organization that provides trained service dogs to U.S. military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and other combat-related disabilities.