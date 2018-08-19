Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton police are searching for clues in a shooting that injured multiple people.
Gunshots rang out overnight on Union and Steel Streets close to a playground and several homes.
Multiple people were hit by the gunfire.
They were rushed to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on how they are doing.
Police are searching for a suspect and a motive.