TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) —  Trenton police are searching for clues in a shooting that injured multiple people.

Gunshots rang out overnight on Union and Steel Streets close to a playground and several homes.

Multiple people were hit by the gunfire.

trenton police Trenton Police Investigating After Multiple People Shot Near Playground

Credit: CBS3.

They were rushed to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on how they are doing.

Police are searching for a suspect and a motive.

