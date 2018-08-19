Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a total of five burglaries to businesses between 3:07 and 3:26 a.m. on Naamans Road in Wilmington, Delaware. A sixth burglary was reported around 4:44 a.m. on the 3000 block of Fashion Center Boulevard in Newark.

Officials say the suspects forced entry through the front double glass doors at Rite Aid, Walgreens, and CVS on Naamans Road. After entering, the suspects proceeded to the pharmacy at each location and removed an unknown amount of inventory before fleeing the store.

Authorities say the suspects also forced entry at two AT&T Wireless stores and a Verizon Wireless. They fled one AT&T store with nothing, the other with $36,000 worth of cell phones, and took display cell phones from the Verizon Wireless store.

The suspects are described as two African American males.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 9-1-1.