HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, near Harrisburg, is the first casino in Pennsylvania to apply for a license to offer sports betting.

The casino submitted an application Friday to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

It reportedly won’t be approved before October.

Owners of Pennsylvania’s 13 licensed casinos can pay $10 million to operate sports betting in the state.

Delaware and New Jersey already offer sports betting.

