HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — An elderly man crashed into a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on Harleysville Pike and injured two young children that were in the store at the time.

Police say that Jacob Fell, 94, was pulling into a parking space when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Subsequently, his 2016 Chevrolet Impala sped up, over the curb, and then crashed into the store.

The force of the crash sent glass throughout the store.

One young child was struck by the vehicle. A second child was injured by the glass debris.

“It looked like a murder scene because of all the red wine bottles broken on the floor. The smell was strong,” stated Kristina Eck, an employee, who witnessed the accident.

A fire crew was able to free Fell from his car and he was also injured, according to officials.

The two children and Fell were taken to Grand View Hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the crash. The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store has closed as a result of the accident.