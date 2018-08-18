  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Crash, InstaStory, Local TV, Talkers
Credit: CBS3.

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook |Twitter

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — An elderly man crashed into a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on Harleysville Pike and injured two young children that were in the store at the time.

Police say that Jacob Fell, 94, was pulling into a parking space when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Subsequently, his 2016 Chevrolet Impala sped up, over the curb, and then crashed into the store.

Police: Man Ambushed, Shot Multiple Times Inside Truck At Red Light In Olney

The force of the crash sent glass throughout the store.

One young child was struck by the vehicle. A second child was injured by the glass debris.

 

fine wine goods spirit car crash 1 Elderly Man Crashes Into Wine, Spirits Store; Injures 2 Children

Credit: Kristina Eck.

“It looked like a murder scene because of all the red wine bottles broken on the floor. The smell was strong,” stated Kristina Eck, an employee, who witnessed the accident.

A fire crew was able to free Fell from his car and he was also injured, according to officials.

Officer Loses Control Of Cruiser, Lands On Several Cars In Smyrna

The two children and Fell were taken to Grand View Hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the crash. The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store has closed as a result of the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s