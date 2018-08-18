  • CBS 3On Air

CAPE COD, Mass. (CBS) – The Cape Cod beach where a New York man was bitten by a shark is indefinitely closed to swimming.

Officials in Truro say Long Nook Beach will be closed until further notice. The decision to close the beach comes after more sharks were spotted in its waters.

The beach was closed Wednesday after a 61-year-old swimmer was hospitalized for wounds to his torso and legs. He is in fair condition.

This was Massachusetts’ first shark attack since 2012. The state’s last fatal shark attack was in 1936.

