PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday on the 4300 block of Potter Street.

An 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head and back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No word on any arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.