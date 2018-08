Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating an apparent case of murder suicide in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood.

They believe a man shot and killed a woman then turned the gun on himself.

It happened the 4000 block of Meridian Street, just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say children were inside of the home at the time and were taken out of the home by a babysitter.

No further information has been released.